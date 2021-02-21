Romanov notched an assist, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Romanov set up Tyler Toffoli for a third-period tally, but that came too late to get the Canadiens back in the game. The 21-year-old Romanov has two points in his last four games after a spell of eight straight scoreless outings. As a young blueliner, he may be inconsistent at times. The Russian rearguard is up to four points, 42 hits, 29 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 15 outings.