Romanov notched an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Romanov set up Joel Armia for the opening tally at 13:45 of the first period. The 21-year-old Romanov has five points in 18 games -- his scoring numbers don't really jump off the page. He's been better in non-scoring metrics, with 31 shots on net, 45 hits and 24 blocked shots. The Russian mostly works in a bottom-pairing role. He hasn't exceeded 20 minutes in a game since Feb. 4 versus the lowly Senators.