Romanov was promoted to the active roster and will play Wednesday versus the Jets.
As expected, Romanov is back on the active roster. Look for the Russian blueliner to occupy a third-pairing role alongside Xavier Ouellet. Romanov has five points, 70 hits and 34 blocked shots in 27 appearances.
