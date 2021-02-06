Romanov took a puck to the face during Friday's practice and needed stitches, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montreal head coach Claude Julien indicated the injury was not serious and Romanov would be ready to play Saturday afternoon's game against Ottawa. The rookie, third-pair blueliner has one goal, one assist, 22 shots, 24 hits, and 13 blocked shots while averaging 18:53 over 10 games.