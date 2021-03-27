Romanov was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Romanov has five points and a plus-5 rating through 30 games this season. Expect the 21-year-old blueliner to be recalled before Tuesday's game in Ottawa.
