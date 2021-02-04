Romanov will be promoted to Montreal's active roster and suit up for Thursday's game against Ottawa, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Romanov stayed on the taxi squad for Tuesday's win over Vancouver, but he was never expected to be out of the lineup for long. The 21-year-old rookie has picked up two points and 20 shots through nine games this campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Heads to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Delivers four thumps in loss•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Deposits first NHL goal•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Garners first NHL point•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Lands spot on power play•