Canadiens' Alexander Romanov: Surprise pick by Montreal in Round 2

Romanov was drafted 38th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This was the first truly off-the-board pick of the entire draft. NHL Central Scouting had Romanov ranked #115 in terms of best European skaters available. The undersized (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) rearguard possess good mobility and a decent amount of skill, but it's going to be years before Montreal is rewarded for this selection. It was an odd pick.