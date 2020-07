Romanov won't be eligible to play during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Romanov agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with the Canadiens in May, but he won't be able to play once the season restarts. A start date for the contract hasn't been determined, but he'll burn a year of the deal if it begins during the current season. The 20-year-old had seven assists and a plus-21 rating in 43 games with KHL club CSKA Moscow this year.