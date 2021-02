Romanov won't be promoted from the taxi squad for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The rookie defenseman has played nine straight games to start the season, recording two points, 20 shots, 21 hits and 11 blocked shots in that stretch. Romanov was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday morning, and he'll miss his first game of the year as a result. Head coach Claude Julien called it a "rotation," meaning the 21-year-old likely won't be out of the lineup long.