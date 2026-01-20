Zharovsky registered two assists in Salavat Yulaev Ufa's 5-2 loss to Avangard Omsk on Tuesday.

Zharovsky has been one of the steadiest NHL-affiliated prospects in the KHL this season. He's up to 13 goals and 22 helpers over 40 appearances this season, while adding 89 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The Canadiens prospect is still a few years away from being a factor in North America, but his progress so far as a KHL rookie is encouraging.