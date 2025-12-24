Zharovsky scored a goal in Salavat Yulaev Ufa's 4-2 loss to Amur Khabarovsk in the KHL on Tuesday.

With the goal, Zharovsky is at 10 goals and 25 points in 30 appearances. The 18-year-old winger has made himself a big part of Ufa's offense, earning five of his goals on the power play. It'll still be a while before he reaches the NHL, as he is under contract through the end of 2026-27 with Salavat Yulaev.