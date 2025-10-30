Zharovsky scored a goal and added two assists in Salavat Yulaev Ufa's 6-1 win over Admiral Vladivostok in the KHL on Wednesday.

Zharovsky is up to five goals and seven assists over 12 appearances this season, with eight of the points coming over his last five outings. The winger has been a little streaky, but it's overall an encouraging sign to see him picking up the pace on offense as he continues his development in his native Russia.