Zharovsky scored a goal and added an assist in Salavat Yulaev Ufa's 6-4 loss to Metallurg Magnitogorsk in KHL action Thursday.

Zharovsky has hit the ground running in the KHL, racking up six points over seven contests this season. It's his first taste of regular-season action in the top Russian league after joining Salavat Yulaev's main roster for seven playoff games last year, in which he had one assist. Zharovsky was selected 34th overall by the Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and he's under contract in the KHL through the 2026-27 season, so it'll likely be a few years before he's an NHL option.