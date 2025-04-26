Carrier scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Carrier ended a 30-game goal drought with his tally Friday. The 28-year-old defenseman has two points, five shots on net, six hits and 11 blocked shots over three playoff outings. He continues to see time in a top-four role, and while he's more of a shutdown defenseman, he can help fantasy managers in need of non-scoring production.