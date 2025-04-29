Carrier (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't practice Tuesday.
Carrier struggled to produce for much of April but has picked up three points in his last five outings. In his 51 regular-season appearances for the Habs, he managed 18 points, which, when combined with his seven points with Nashville, gets him to the 20-point threshold for the third time in the last four years.
