Carrier notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Carrier has picked up three helpers over three games on this road trip out west. The 29-year-old set up the go-ahead goal by Mike Matheson and the eventual game-winner by Ivan Demidov in a span of 2:50 during the middle of the third period. Carrier doesn't get a ton of great offensive looks, but he receives plenty of ice time as a shutdown blueliner. He's at a goal, four assists, nine shots on net, 25 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating across 10 outings this season.