Carrier scored a goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Carrier provided a clutch goal, tying the game with 3:19 left in the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman has three goals and three assists over his last eight outings. He won't keep up that scoring pace, but he is an important part of the Canadiens' defensive structure as the team's best shutdown blueliner. For the season, Carrier has contributed four goals, 11 assists, 35 shots on net, 113 blocked shots, 21 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 49 appearances.