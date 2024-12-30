Carrier had two assists, three shots on net and one hit in Sunday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Carrier assisted on a Christian Dvorak tally then helped seal the win with a helper on Brendan Gallagher's empty-netter. Since being acquired from Nashville, the defenseman has points (four assists) in three of five outings along with a plus-3 rating, eight hits and four blocks.
