Carrier had an assist, two shots on net, one block and one hit in Monday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.

Carrier won a puck battle along the boards with two members of the Blue Jackets that led to Joel Armia's go-ahead tally early in the third period. It was the second consecutive game with a point for the newest Canadien, who was acquired from Nashville a week ago. In three outings for Montreal, Carrier has two assists, five shots on goal, three hits, three blocks and a plus-1 rating.