Carrier scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Carrier buried a long-range shot off a turnover in the third period. The defenseman continues to play steady in a top-four role, and he earned a point in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 21-23. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, 19 points, 54 shots on net, 51 hits, 94 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 51 appearances. Carrier's offense isn't elite, but he can do enough to help fantasy managers with all-around production.