Carrier scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carrier stretched the Canadiens' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman is in line for a smaller role this season following Montreal's trade for Noah Dobson. Despite that, Carrier remains an effective shutdown blueliner and should be a fixture in the lineup with the ability to play more minutes when another defenseman is hurt. He should still be able of exceeding the 20-point mark, something he's done in three of the last four seasons.