Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Lights lamp twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier scored two goals in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
The two tallies came 20 seconds apart in the second period. Carrier snapped a 43-game goal drought with the surprising performance, with his only other goal on the season coming in the Habs' second game Oct. 9. The 29-year-old blueliner doesn't get paid for his offense, however. Through 46 games, Carrier's produced 14 points, 100 blocked shots, 33 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating.
