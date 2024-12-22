Carrier had an assist, one shot on net, one block and one hit in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Carrier picked up the secondary assist on Jake Evans' game-winning goal in the first period. It was his first point since Montreal acquired him from the Predators earlier this week. He's lined up on the second pair with Kaiden Guhle in his two outings thus far.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Removed from IR•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Heading north in trade•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not ready to return•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Absent from practice Monday•