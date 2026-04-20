Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Nabs assist in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.
Carrier missed nine games to close out the regular season, but he's ready to roll in the playoffs. He'll get a top-four role right out of the gate this postseason, but expect the defenseman's minutes to decline once Noah Dobson (upper body) returns. Carrier had 22 points over 73 regular-season outings, and in prior playoff runs, he's collected 10 points over 21 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Ready to rock•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Out at least two weeks•
-
Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Not returning to Saturday's game•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Dishes pair of assists•