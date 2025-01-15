Carrier logged two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Carrier has picked up seven helpers over 12 contests with the Canadiens. The 28-year-old made a positive impact Tuesday, helping out on goals by Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach for his second multi-point effort in a Montreal sweater. Carrier is up to 14 points, 40 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-13 rating over 40 appearances this season when accounting for his time with Nashville. While his ice time is largely unchanged with Montreal, his productivity is up to a level that allows him to be a depth option in fantasy.