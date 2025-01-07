Carrier provided an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Carrier ended a three-game slump with the helper. He's earned five assists over nine outings since he was traded to Montreal from Nashville. Carrier has steadily seen top-four usage with the Canadiens, but he's not a factor on the power play, which limits his upside. He's produced 12 points, 34 shots on net, 42 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 37 appearances in 2024-25.