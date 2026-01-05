Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Plucks apple Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Carrier helped out on Brendan Gallagher's tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Carrier has seen big minutes as a shutdown defenseman in Montreal's top four, but he was limited to one helper over 15 outings in December. For the season, he's at 10 points, 29 shots on net, 20 hits, 87 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Posts assist Friday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: On track to play•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Considered game-time decision•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Day-to-day ahead of Game 5•