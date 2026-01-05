Carrier logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Carrier helped out on Brendan Gallagher's tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Carrier has seen big minutes as a shutdown defenseman in Montreal's top four, but he was limited to one helper over 15 outings in December. For the season, he's at 10 points, 29 shots on net, 20 hits, 87 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances.