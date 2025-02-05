Carrier logged an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Carrier ended a three-game dry spell with the helper, matching his longest slump as a Canadien. The 28-year-old blueliner has 11 points over 22 contests since he was traded from the Predators. Overall, he's produced two goals, 16 assists, 52 shots on net, 50 hits, 92 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 50 appearances this season.
