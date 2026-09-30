Carrier had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Toronto. His goal stood as the winner.

Carrier isn't known for his offense -- his seven goals last season equaled his total for the previous three seasons. And his last game winner came in 2023-24 when he wore a Nashville uniform. In fact, he has just four GWG in 370 games. Carrier's best fantasy category is his ability to block pucks -- he delivered a career high of 155 last season. But one-category wonders don't make for great fantasy assets.