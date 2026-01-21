Carrier scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Carrier has four goals over his last five games. The 29-year-old defenseman isn't known for his offense, but he's finding ways to contribute from a bottom-four role on the blue line. He's up to five goals, 16 points, 40 shots on net, 113 blocked shots, 22 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 50 appearances this season. Carrier looks to be a fixture in the lineup thanks to his shutdown skills.