Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Scores again in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Carrier has four goals over his last five games. The 29-year-old defenseman isn't known for his offense, but he's finding ways to contribute from a bottom-four role on the blue line. He's up to five goals, 16 points, 40 shots on net, 113 blocked shots, 22 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 50 appearances this season. Carrier looks to be a fixture in the lineup thanks to his shutdown skills.
