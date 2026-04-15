Texier logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

This was his first point in five games since he returned from missing seven contests due to a lower-body injury. His point drought was a total of 10 games. The 26-year-old has often filled a middle-six role this season, but it'll be interesting to see if he can stick in the lineup in the playoffs. With the Blues last year, he played in just three of seven postseason games. Texier has 21 points, 74 shots on net, 65 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 51 regular-season outings this season.