Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Contributes two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier notched two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Texier now has four multi-point efforts over seven games in January, earning four goals and six assists so far this month. The 26-year-old is clearly benefiting from his even-strength role alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, as well as a spot on the top power-play unit. Texier is up to a total of 17 points, 48 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-7 rating over 32 appearances between the Canadiens and the Blues this season, but 16 of those points have come since he joined Montreal.
