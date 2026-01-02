Texier logged two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Texier ended a six-game slump with the pair of helpers. He set up Nick Suzuki at 3:10 of the first period on the opening goal, and Texier also found Cole Caufield for a second-period tally. The 26-year-old Texier is the latest player to get a look on the top line, though that spot on the right side of Suzuki and Caufield has been a revolving door for much of the year. Through 18 appearances with the Canadiens, Texier has eight points, compared to one helper in eight contests with the Blues earlier in the season.