Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Exits Tuesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (upper body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.
Texier was ruled out after the second intermission. If it's just a minor injury, he may not have to miss time. The holiday break means the Canadiens won't be in action again until Sunday versus the Lightning.
