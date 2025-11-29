Texier logged an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Texier was waived unconditionally by the Blues last Saturday and linked up with the Canadiens on a one-year deal a day later. This was his Montreal debut, and he picked up a helper in 13:41 of ice time. The 26-year-old has struggled in recent years to establish himself as a full-time NHL option -- he's played in more than 50 games just once in his first six campaigns. He's earned two helpers, eight shots on net and 10 hits over nine outings this season, but fantasy managers can afford to wait and see if he'll be a good fit for the Canadiens.