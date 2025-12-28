Texier took warmups and will play Sunday against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Texier left Tuesday's game against the Bruins before the holiday break early and didn't finish it, but he is back in the lineup Sunday with no games missed. The 26-year-old was skating on the third line with Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games as a Canadien since signing mid-season following his release from the Blues.