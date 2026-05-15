Texier scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.

Texier picked up his first goal and second point over five outings in the second round. The 26-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role this postseason, but he had more success against the Lightning in the first round. Overall, he has three goals, six points, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating across 12 playoff appearances.