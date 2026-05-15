Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Lights lamp in Game 5 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.
Texier picked up his first goal and second point over five outings in the second round. The 26-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role this postseason, but he had more success against the Lightning in the first round. Overall, he has three goals, six points, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating across 12 playoff appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Surprising three-game point streak•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Two points in OT win over Bolts•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Moves past injury•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Remains out of lineup•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Still out Saturday•