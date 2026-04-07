Texier (lower body) is available for Tuesday's home matchup against Florida, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Texier missed seven games due to the injury. While he's now an option for the Canadiens, it remains to be seen if he'll be one of the 12 forwards against the Panthers, as the team now has 14 healthy players up front -- Kirby Dach (upper body) is also available for Tuesday's game.