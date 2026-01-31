default-cbs-image
Texier (lower body) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Sabres.

Texier will be replaced by Joe Veleno in the lineup. The 26-year-old Texier recently missed two games due to a lower-body issue, so it's possible this is an aggravation of that injury. He will be day-to-day ahead of Monday's game versus the Wild.

