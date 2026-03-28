Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, per the NHL media site.
Texier is set to miss his second straight game, which also makes it unlikely he'll be back Sunday versus the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's absence will continue to be covered by Joe Veleno.
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