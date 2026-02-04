Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Out again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Jets.
Texier will be out of the lineup for the third straight game heading into the Olympic break. The 26-year-old's status hasn't been updated since he was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Sabres, when he was initially labeled day-to-day.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Unavailable Monday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Picks up helper in overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Back in action•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Won't play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Sitting out Tuesday•