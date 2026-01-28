Texier logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Texier set up Jake Evans' game-winning goal at 3:58 of overtime. This was Texier's second game back after missing two contests due to a lower-body injury, and he snapped a four-game slump on offense. The 26-year-old is getting top-line usage at even strength, which makes him intriguing in fantasy. For the season, he has seven goals, 11 assists, 57 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-9 rating over 37 outings between the Canadiens and the Blues.