Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Playing for France
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) will be in the lineup for France when they face Switzerland on Thursday at the Olympic Games,.
Texier is the lone NHLer on Team France and his status was questionable heading into the Olympics, as he had missed the last three games with the injury. Texier has seven goals and 11 assists across 38 NHL games this season, split between Montreal and St. Louis.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Out again Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Unavailable Monday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Picks up helper in overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Back in action•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Won't play Thursday•