Texier scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Texier has earned three points over his last three games and looks to be settling into a bottom-six role with the Canadiens. He's earned five points over 10 outings since he was signed following his contract termination with the Blues. Overall, the 26-year-old is at six points, 20 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances this season.