Texier scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

This was Texier's first goal with the Canadiens. He's earned three points over eight games since signing with Montreal following his unconditional release from the Blues. Texier has a total of four points, 15 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances this season, so he's unlikely to produce enough offense to be a factor in fantasy, though he is getting steadier playing time with the Canadiens.