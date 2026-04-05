Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Remains out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) is not playing in Sunday's home matchup versus New Jersey, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Texier hasn't been in the lineup since March 24, as he's missed the last six games. It remains unclear if he is close to returning to game action, but his next opportunity to suit up will be at home against the Panthers on Tuesday.
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