Texier scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Texier opened the scoring in the first period, but Montreal's lead lasted precisely 39 seconds before Carl Grundstrom scored to even things up. Montreal would end up giving up four unanswered goals en route to a loss. Texier has three goals, six points, 16 shots on net and 10 hits in 11 games with the Canadiens.