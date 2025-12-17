Texier scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Texier broke the deadlock in the first period for the Canadiens, but Montreal's lead lasted precisely 39 seconds before Carl Grundstrom scored to even things up. Montreal would end up giving up four unanswered goals en route to a loss. As for Texier, this was his third goal of the season, and since the 26-year-old holds a bottom-six role in the lineup, he shouldn't carry a lot of upside going forward.