Texier signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the Canadiens on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports.

While Texier's first season with the Canadiens got off to a slow start as he struggled to carve out a consistent role, he has flourished over the past month in a spot on the top line next to Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, ultimately leading to the extension. Over his last eight games, Texier has four multi-point performances, including back-to-back three-point games Jan. 7 and 8. Overall, the 26-year-old forward has seven goals, 10 assists, 50 shots on net and 32 hits across 33 games this season. He'll likely continue to play big minutes for the Canadiens during the team's push for a playoff spot in the competitive Atlantic Division.