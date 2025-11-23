Texier signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Montreal on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Texier didn't have to wait long to land with a new team after having the final season of his two-year, $4.2 million contract terminated by the Blues on Sunday. He has earned one assist, seven shots on net, one blocked shot and nine hits across eight appearances this season. Injuries to Kirby Dach (foot), Alex Newhook (ankle) and Patrik Laine (abdomen) should give Texier a chance to earn a regular spot in the lineup with the Canadiens.